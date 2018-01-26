Firm pays woman's asbestos cancer bill

Video

A woman with cancer caused by asbestos exposure is receiving life-saving private treatment thanks to a "first of its kind" settlement.

Pamela Stubberfield, 74, from Wantage in Oxfordshire, said "she wouldn't be here" without the drugs paid for by ex-employer BOC.

She was exposed to asbestos in her job in the early 1960s and diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2016.

She said her former boss at the company would have been "very upset" if he knew what had happened.

The cancer can take decades to develop, but kills about 90% of patients within five years of diagnosis.