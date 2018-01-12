Nomadic 'Pavement Poet' travels the world
For the past five years Danny Rowland has travelled the world writing thousands of poems on pavements.

Originally from Swindon, he's been in every English county, plus Scotland, Wales, France, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands and Spain.

On a visit to Oxford he said he thinks his poetry is more accessible than that found in books, and his work appeals to young people.

