Nomadic 'Pavement Poet' travels the world

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nomadic 'Pavement Poet' Danny Rowland travels the world
For the past five years Danny Rowland has travelled the world writing thousands of poems on pavements.
Originally from Swindon, he's been in every English county, plus Scotland, Wales, France, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands and Spain.
On a visit to Oxford he said he thinks his poetry is more accessible than that found in books, and his work appeals to young people.
-
12 Jan 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-42665728/nomadic-pavement-poet-danny-rowland-travels-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window