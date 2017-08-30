Media player
The blackboard Albert Einstein left in Oxford in the 1930s
Albert Einstein gave a series of lectures at Oxford University in the 1930s.
In a BBC series looking at the "wonders" of Oxford's museums, Stephen Johnston from the Museum of the History of Science shows us the blackboard he used.
30 Aug 2017
