Video

Harriet Riddell creates portraits using only a sewing machine and the pedal-power of a willing volunteer.

She started while studying at university and has now taken her unique artwork as far as the slums of Nairobi and the fields of the Himalayas.

"I had this idea of allowing the public to generate the electricity for me to work," Harriet, who comes from Oxford, said.

"I started doing portraits of people on the bicycle at Glastonbury festival."