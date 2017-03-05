Sutton Wick air crash, 60 years on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sutton Wick air crash, 60 years on

A Blackburn Beverley aircraft crashed in Sutton Wick, now in Oxfordshire, on 5 March 1957.

The crash killed 15 members of the RAF, two civilians and a number of police dogs.

Another man, badly burned in the accident, later killed himself.

  • 05 Mar 2017