Homeless councillor eats humble pie
Video

'Homeless a disgrace' councillor visits soup kitchen

A Labour councillor who branded Oxford's homeless people "a disgrace" has visited a soup kitchen to "eat humble pie".

John Tanner made the comments on Radio Oxford, and added that tourists "don't want to see rough sleepers all over the place."

He apologised for his comments and accepted an invitation to the Oxford Community Soup Kitchen, run by Icolyn "Ma" Smith.

  • 23 Feb 2017