A memorial to honour the only man awarded two Victoria Cross (VC) medals for bravery during World War One has been unveiled at a ceremony in Oxford.

Noel Chavasse received his first VC exactly 100 years ago in recognition of his actions as an army doctor during the Battle of Guillemont.

Under heavy fire he rescued about 20 wounded soldiers from the battlefield, including three men 25 yards from enemy trenches, and buried the bodies of two officers.

Historian Jon Cooksey said Chavasse was "a hero, but the man is also human, full of compassion, care and consideration for his men, his family and all around him. That's why we should remember him."