'Contaminated' recycling on the rise
Hundreds of tonnes of recycling is being rejected in the region, because people are throwing items in the wrong bin.
Contamination is a huge problem for waste management companies and some local firms are now manually going through recycling to take out items that shouldn't be there.
Charlotte Stacey reports.
22 Jan 2016
