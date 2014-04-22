Media player
BBC South Today gets new Oxford television studio
It's a new era for the BBC South Today team in Oxford.
After a two-week refurbishment, a new broadcast studio in Summertown is ready to go on air.
A timelapse video of the work has been created charting the final broadcast from the old studio with presenter Jerome Sale to the finished product.
22 Apr 2014
