New BBC South Today studio at Oxford takes shape
BBC South Today gets new Oxford television studio

It's a new era for the BBC South Today team in Oxford.

After a two-week refurbishment, a new broadcast studio in Summertown is ready to go on air.

A timelapse video of the work has been created charting the final broadcast from the old studio with presenter Jerome Sale to the finished product.

  • 22 Apr 2014