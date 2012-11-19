Media player
Human bones found on houseboat on Oxford canal
Human bones have been discovered in the burned out remains of a houseboat destroyed by fire on a canal in Oxfordshire.
Detectives believe the boat, moored in Wolvercote on the Oxford Canal, was set on fire several hours before the alarm was raised on Friday evening.
Police said the owner of the houseboat was Kevin Pryor, 49.
His family has been informed with police seeking information on his movements last week.
19 Nov 2012
