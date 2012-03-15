Video

A group of women from the south of England have become the first crew of five to row 3,000 miles (4,828 km) across the Atlantic Ocean unaided.

Julia Immonen, 31, Debbie Beadle, 30, Helen Leigh, 26, Kate Richardson, 22, and Katie Pattison-Hart, 31, are now back in the UK after making it from La Gomera, part of the Canary Islands, to Barbados.

The crossing took them 45 days, 15 hours and 26 minutes.

The crew completed the challenge to raise public awareness of human trafficking.