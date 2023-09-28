Watch: CCTV shows digger repeatedly ram restaurant

A restaurant owner has released CCTV showing the moment a stolen digger was repeatedly rammed into her restaurant.

Nottinghamshire Police said the Mucky Duck in Drakeholes was targeted at 23:52 BST on Wednesday.

The telehandler vehicle drove into the walls of the restaurant at speed, before reversing and hitting it again multiple times.

Owner Harriot Bolland estimates repairing the damage could cost about £200,000.

Police have launched an investigation.

