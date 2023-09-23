Northern Lights leave photographer mesmerised

A photographer was left mesmerised after he captured timelapse footage of the Northern Lights "dancing".

Paul Joels, from East Leake in Nottinghamshire, drove up to Crummock Water in the Lake District to photograph the aurora borealis.

The Northern Lights have been visible around the country recently, with one couple getting engaged beneath them in Northumberland.

Mr Joels described the spectacle as "incredible, probably my single best night under the stars".

He used a camera with a wide lens on a tripod, "precariously balanced on the hillside verge," and captured 10 second exposures over three hours.

He then stitched the frames together to make the timelapse video.

"Despite it being faint in colour, this was mesmerising, just awe inspiring," he said.

"For the first time I could understand why people say, 'she dances'."

He added: "It’s unusual to see the aurora in the UK by eye but it is very possible by camera due to their sensors being so good at picking up colour and details in low light.

"You don’t need fancy equipment to pick it up - even phone cameras can do it, albeit some better than others."

