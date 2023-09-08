Watch: Women break upside-down skydive record

An all-female skydive team has set a new record for the largest number of women to take part in a head-down formation jump.

The 12 women jumped from an aircraft at 14,000ft (4,267m) on 2 September, then flew together with heads pointing downwards while holding on to one another's arms to make a shape.

Hannah Parker, from Skydive Langar in Nottinghamshire, said the team had set two UK skydiving records by changing formation during the jump.

She added: “Skydiving is such a huge passion for all of us and it's fantastic to see boundaries being pushed.

"Ours is a sport where female participation is on the rise, but we've still got a way to go."

Skydive Langar said the event was overseen by British Skydiving, the governing body for skydiving in the UK, which confirmed the new record.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

