A police inspector has said his former colleague, who died trying to save a distressed man on the railway, was "absolutely everything you would want in a police officer".

Sgt Graham Saville, 46, died on Tuesday after being hit by a train on the tracks in Balderton, near Newark, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.

Insp Simon Riley, who is chair of the Nottinghamshire Police Federation, said he worked alongside Sgt Saville when he was a response inspector in Nottingham.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.