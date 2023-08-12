Man builds Johnny 5 robot from Short Circuit film

A film fanatic who has built a fully-functioning replica of the robot from the 1986 film Short Circuit said fans get emotional when they see his creation.

Ryan Howard, 34, from Nottinghamshire, started building the Johnny 5 robot during lockdown and said working on the 200kg robot helped him through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former forklift engineer said: "I've never done anything like this before.

"I stopped counting [the cost] at £20,000 and we've missed many family holidays.

"I'm very proud of it."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

