'My nan is TikTok famous'
A nan and her granddaughter have gained more than 1.4m followers for sharing humorous videos on social media platform TikTok.
Jess Asquith, 27, posts various videos of her 89-year-old nan, Norma Burton, including ones which show her reacting to amusing trends and arguing over pocket money.
Norma, from Nottinghamshire, said: "You'd think they'd have something better to do than watch me.
"It's overwhelming but we have some lovely people that we've talked to."
Video journalist: Chris Waring
