Watch the moment a new UK skydive record is set

Footage has been released showing the moment a group of skydivers set a new record.

The team of 41 jumpers combined above Skydive Langar in Nottinghamshire to create the largest ever sequential formation dive to take place in the UK.

Formation skydiving involves participants taking hold of one another to create shapes while falling at speeds of about 120mph (193km/h) for up to one minute, Skydive Langar said.

They set the record by making two consecutive shapes in the sky involving all 41 people - the largest number of British jumpers ever to complete a sequential formation dive.

Shortly afterwards, they broke their own record by forming three consecutive formations.

Event organiser Will Cooke said: "It’s amazing to have achieved this new record and to hopefully inspire other skydivers to follow our lead and keep pushing the sport forward."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.