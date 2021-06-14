'I've lived in the same house for 105 years'

A 105-year-old woman who has lived in the same house her entire life has vowed she will never leave.

Elsie Allcock was born in the two-bed property in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, and later bought it with her late husband for £250.

During her time there, Elsie has seen the end of World War One, World War Two, five heads of state and 22 British prime ministers.

She now lives there with her 76-year-old son, Raymond.

Elsie, who recently turned 105, is still active around the house and enjoys gardening, doing jigsaws and word searches.

The story of her and her humble abode has been seen and shared by millions on social media.

"I've never left and I won't. They'll have to take me from here," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.