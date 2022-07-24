Organisers of a mobile veterinary clinic that treats the pets of homeless and vulnerably housed people say they have seen a rise in demand.

Vets in the Community, which is run by students at the University of Nottingham, said it had seen the number of clients double in recent years and it attributes that to the rising cost of living.

One team member described the level of demand as "heartbreaking".

Catherine Donachie, who brought Spotty - her black Staffordshire bull terrier - to the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham said she was "grateful" for the clinic.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.