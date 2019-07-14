A care home resident has fulfilled a lifelong ice skating ambition by taking to a rink.

Betty Thompson, 98, did laps of the rink at Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in her wheelchair with the help of care home staff member Jenna Hemmings.

Ms Thompson said: "I always wanted to go when I was a little girl but my mother said, 'It wasn't for the likes of us.'

"In those days certain sports were out of the reach of working class people."

Describing the experience, she added: "It was a very nice day. I wonder what mother would have said."

