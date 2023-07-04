Police bodycam footage showing a man who set fire to his neighbours' home, killing a mother and her two daughters, has been released.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died along with Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, after their home in Clifton, Nottingham, was set alight in November.

Jamie Barrow, 31, was found guilty of three counts of murder at Nottingham Crown Court.

Following his conviction, Nottinghamshire Police released footage showing Barrow smiling as an officer asks him about providing his details.

The bodycam footage also shows Barrow asking if he could return to his flat after the fire.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday.

