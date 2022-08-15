'I quit my job to grow flowers'

A woman has explained how she quit her job to grow sustainable cut flowers for a living.

Rebekah Critchlow set up her business in her Nottingham back garden.

The global market for cut flowers is huge, with about 90% of blooms sold in the UK coming from abroad, often travelling thousands of miles in the process.

But as awareness grows of the environmental impact of the cut flower industry, flower farms large and small are springing up closer to home.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

