'It didn't matter that my legs didn't work'

A man with motor neurone disease (MND) has completed a skydive for charity.

Liam Blaney, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021 and now uses a wheelchair, jumped from a plane at 15,000ft (4,500m) over Devon on Saturday.

The 54-year-old, from Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, and friends who dived with him, have raised nearly £10,000 for the MND Association.

The charity thanked him for the feat.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

