Bipolar disorder: 'I thought my car could fly'

A man who has set up a bipolar support group has said it was the moment he believed his car could fly which led to him to getting a diagnosis.

Imran Akram, from Carlton, started The Bipolar Lift - a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2019, three years after the moment of psychosis on the motorway.

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can lead to extreme mood swings.

Before his diagnosis, Mr Akram had been treated for depression.

He said during periods of mania he ran up debts of £200,000 after taking out business and personal loans - including buying property - while working in business development, securing training contracts for colleges and training providers.

He is taking medication to treat his condition and has returned to driving, but has his licence regularly reviewed.

He now works to help others with the disorder with practical support, such as debt advice and combatting social isolation.

Video journalist: Rebecca Brice

