Watch: How yellow letters are drawn on roads

A city council has shared footage showing the process of drawing big yellow letters on roads.

A spokesperson for Nottingham City Council said: "It takes six months to a year to be fully competent working with the thermoplastic paint on active roads, which is mainly composed of a synthetic resin.

"Small glass beads are added to the liquid which reflect light."

The work is part of an £11m plan for improvements due to take place across Nottingham over the next two years.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.