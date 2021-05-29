'Eight fox cubs are having a party in my garden'

A woman has shared video showing eight fox cubs bouncing on a trampoline in her back garden.

Liz Renshaw, from Lady Bay in Nottinghamshire, spotted the small cubs and mother playing on her lawn after setting up a camera trap.

She said: "It's a better alternative to telly isn't it? It's, kind of, live in front of the window.

"As a family, it's exciting to look at the footage each morning."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

