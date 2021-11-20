'I built a Lego railway station and flew it from US'

A man from the US who created a Lego replica of Nottingham railway station has rebuilt it in the UK after arranging for it to travel across the Atlantic.

Tyler Lawler, from Oklahoma City, built the station during the first Covid lockdown.

He said: "Nottingham has always had a special place in my mind.

"My grandmother is originally from Nottingham."

The station - which is made from 11,000 pieces of Lego - has been donated to the Nottingham Industrial Museum.

"It's much larger than I ever would have wanted it to be," he added.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.