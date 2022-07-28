Boy, 8, has first hair cut to rescue orphaned Skegness seals
A boy has had his first ever haircut to raise money for a seal sanctuary.
Eight-year-old Ollie had his 14in (35cm) locks chopped off at Natureland Seal Sanctuary, in Skegness, Lincolnshire.
Ollie, from Beeston in Nottinghamshire, managed to raise about £1,500 for the sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned seals.
His hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust - a charity that provides wigs to children and young people.
Video journalist: Alex Thorp
