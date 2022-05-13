'For fire dogs, the keener nose is the younger nose'

Firefighters in the East Midlands have got a new colleague - an 11-month-old cocker spaniel.

Ginny assists the fire investigation team by sniffing out ignitable liquids, which could determine whether a blaze was started deliberately.

Ginny replaces Dexter, a nine-year-old cocker spaniel, who has worked more than 1,600 shifts.

The pair live together with Dave Coss, regional fire investigation dog handler in the East Midlands.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

