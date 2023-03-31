Videos shared on social media platform TikTok show a large crowd of people trying to gain entry to a full event at a Nottingham city venue.

Police said people had gathered outside the event at The Cornerhouse at about 23:45 BST on Thursday.

Following a large police response to the incident, three people were arrested and held for being drunk and disorderly, possession of a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

