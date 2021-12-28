A nine-year-old boy is on a mission to ride every bus in his home city.

Lorenzo, who is autistic, often spends up to four hours a day riding on buses in Nottingham during the school holidays with his mum, Daniella.

She said: "So before my dad passed away, he wanted to do all the buses and I think that's where Lorenzo got the idea from.

"It really calms him down when he's on the bus, so if he's having any - like - bad day, we can go on the bus."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

