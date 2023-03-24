A BBC radio presenter who quizzed Liz Truss during her brief time as prime minister is among eight who are to be recognised for their work.

BBC Radio Nottingham's breakfast show host, Sarah Julian, interviewed Ms Truss in September following the announcement of the government's mini-budget.

Along with journalists from other BBC local radio outlets, she has been honoured with the Broadcasting Press Guild Jury Prize.

During the interview, Ms Julian suggested the mini-budget was "like a reverse Robin Hood", to which Ms Truss replied: "That simply isn't true."

Ms Julian said she was "surprised and thrilled" with the recognition.

"It's great to share it with seven other people from local radio at a time when local radio is being cut and resources are being reallocated elsewhere," she added.

The award follows a proposal announced by the BBC in October that would see local radio stations share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.

Ms Julian said her questions to Ms Truss - including the Robin Hood reference - had all been suggested by listeners.

"I remember the night before, when people realised Liz Truss was going to come on local radio, people were being a bit disparaging and saying she was going to be asked what her favourite biscuit was," she said.

"But we asked her the questions that were important to our listeners that morning."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

