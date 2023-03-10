Footage captured on a building site shows the moment a damaged pipe sent water shooting high into the air.

About 10 houses were evacuated near Gwenbrook Avenue and Lime Grove Avenue in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The video has been shared on social media.

Severn Trent said the leak was caused by a third party's building work and the pipe had since been repaired.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

