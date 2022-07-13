'I want to be an Olympic skateboarder'

A skateboarder has been to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Karim Keita, 19, from Nottingham, is hoping to represent his father's country - Senegal - in street skateboarding.

He competed in the international Olympic qualifying championship for Senegal in Sharjah in February.

Video journalist: Megan Bourne

