A man has been banned from driving after leading police on a 20-minute high-speed chase through Nottingham.

Kai Hopkins, 22, ignored red lights, swerved into oncoming traffic and hit speeds of more than 60mph in 30mph zones on 2 January 2022.

Police became suspicious after noticing playing cards had been stuck to the vehicle's registration plates, obscuring them from view.

The pursuit moved on to the M1 where Hopkins reached speeds of more than 100mph, before he was eventually boxed in and arrested.

Hopkins, of Lemsford Road, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was sentenced to a three-year community order and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

