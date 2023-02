Drone footage has shown the extent of a fire that has gutted a GP surgery in Nottinghamshire.

Firefighters were called to Gotham Memorial Hall, off Nottingham Road, at about 10:25 GMT on Thursday.

The Orchard Surgery practice, which was located in the hall, has been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.