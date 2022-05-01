'How I learned to manage my eco-anxiety'

A mum says campaigning to save local green spaces has helped her manage her eco-anxiety.

Emma Oldham, 33, from Nottinghamshire, said she had struggled since she was a teenager with anxiety about climate change and the environment.

But she said taking action to help to save a public garden at Newark Library and taking part in a campaign to stop houses being built on green space elsewhere in the town has helped her.

She now gives talks to campaign groups on how she has dealt with climate anxiety.

Video journalist: Rebecca Brice

