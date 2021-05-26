Drunk man kicks driver out of moving taxi

A man has been jailed after assaulting a taxi driver and leaving him unconscious in the road before crashing the vehicle into a parked car.

Reuben Commons punched, kicked and threw a bottle of water over the driver after getting into the taxi in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, last September.

Police said the 25-year-old became violent after being asked to pay the fare up front.

He went on to push the victim out of the taxi, before kicking him in the head, causing him to lose consciousness, Nottinghamshire Police added.

He then tried to steal the vehicle and drove it about 50 yards before before getting out and letting it crash into a parked car.

Commons, of Ulgham Close, Arnold, admitted wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking and property damage.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison and ordered to pay the victim £187.

