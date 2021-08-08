Green comet captured from back garden

A stargazer has captured the moment a newly discovered green comet began to make its closest approach to Earth.

George Chan photographed comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) from his back garden in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire.

The object originates in the Oort cloud, a collection of icy bodies at the edge of the solar system, and its journey to our planet took about 50,000 years.

Comets are mostly composed of ice and dust. As they approach the Sun, the ice is vaporised and the dust shaken off to create the signature long tail.

