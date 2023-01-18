Footage shows man fleeing drug den tackled by dog

Police footage shows a man being tracked by a drone and tackled by a police dog after fleeing a drug den.

Leon Smart escaped a former pub he was living in by climbing through a window after realising it was being raided by police.

He was staying at the Old Pear Tree Inn, Bulwell Lane, Old Basford, at the time of the raid.

The 36-year-old was later caught by the police and jailed for nine years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Smart, of Reginald Road, Deptford, London, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.