'I couldn't read or write but now I'm saving lives'

A man who couldn't read or write until he was in his 20s has spoken of his pride after becoming a paramedic.

Richard Henton, from Bestwood Village, Nottinghamshire, who has dyslexia, had always dreamed of wearing the green uniform but some teachers told him he was not working hard enough at school.

