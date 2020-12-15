A father and son have been drawing crowds with their poetry about socio-economic issues.

Winston Lindsay - whose stage name is Mayor - and his son, Zayden, 15, perform poetry about topics including racism, knife crime and the poverty in Nottingham.

A full-time care worker, Mr Lindsay began writing and performing poetry after moving to Nottingham from Jamaica.

Inspired by his dad, Zayden also picked up the pen at just nine years old, and wrote a poem about being bullied.

"I always remember watching him perform and I would imagine myself on that stage performing in front of a lot of people but I never thought I'd actually do it," he said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

