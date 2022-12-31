Police have released footage showing a killer's movements around the time he murdered a mother-of-three.

John Jessop, 26, who was previously in a relationship with Clair Ablewhite, cycled 17 miles to her home in Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, where he inflicted a "brutal and relentless" attack on her.

Nottinghamshire Police said CCTV footage of Mr Jessop buying food during his journey to Ms Ablewhite's home on 26 February last year helped officers to match his clothing to a man filmed near the scene.

After initially denying murder, Mr Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, changed his plea and was given a life sentence at Nottingham Crown Court, with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.