'IVF let me introduce baby to my terminally-ill dad'

A single mum used fertility treatment to get pregnant so she could introduce a baby to her terminally-ill father who had stage four melanoma.

NHS nurse, Keira, 27, from Nottinghamshire, used an affordable IVF service and a US sperm bank so she could see a photograph of the donor.

She fell pregnant after her first round of treatment and gave birth in May 2021.

Keira said: "He has brought a lot of joy to us all. He got us through a really horrible time.

"He's all I've ever wanted."

In England and Wales, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) makes recommendations about who should have access to IVF treatment on the NHS.

IVF is only offered on the NHS if certain criteria are met.

A spokesperson for the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said: "Fertility treatment helps thousands of people every year to start their much longed for family.

"Over time, family types have changed with increasing numbers of same sex and single patients having treatment.

"The first step for most people who are struggling to conceive is their doctor."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.