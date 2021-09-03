Historical Green's Windmill's sails are removed for repairs
A historical windmill's sails are have been temporarily removed to allow crucial repairs to be carried out.
Green's Windmill, a tourist attraction in Nottingham, has suffered years of wear and tear and requires restoration which could cost £400,000, experts have said.
The sails were removed from the Nottingham Grade II-listed structure last month.
