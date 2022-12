A car transporter fire involving seven electric vehicles has shut part of the M1.

The blaze broke out at 13:40 GMT on Monday and carriageways between junctions 26 and 27 southbound were closed.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

