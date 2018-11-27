'I climbed 100 mountain on my stairs'

An RAF veteran has climbed 100 of the world's tallest mountains on his stairs to raise money for charity.

Ben Wilson was discharged from the RAF following a training injury and was later diagnosed with PTSD.

The 46-year-old from Nottinghamshire, began his two-year challenge during lockdown and finished it by climbing Snowdon.

Mr Wilson said: "It worked out as 2,292,000-and-odd stairs."

"It gave me a reason to get out of bed and do something physical and push myself. I just couldn't stop."

Charity SSAFA, which he has supported, said it applauded his achievements.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

