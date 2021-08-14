A figure skating teenager now has near-perfect posture after wearing a back brace 22 hours a day for three years following a scoliosis diagnosis.

Olivia, from Nottinghamshire, was finally told she could take off the back brace just in time for her school prom.

The 17-year-old has become a scoliosis advocate for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, offering support to other young people with the same condition.

Lee Breakwell, consultant spinal surgeon at the hospital, said: “Olivia’s commitment and outcome of wearing the brace was excellent.

"Early diagnosis for scoliosis is key – contact your child’s GP if you spot any sign of uneven shoulders, abnormal waist symmetry or prominent ribs.

“The best early test for scoliosis is the forward bend, where a child leans forward, aiming to touch their toes. If the spine twists rather than curving forwards, they may have scoliosis.”

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.