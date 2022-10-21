Residents in the East Midlands have been reacting to Liz Truss resigning as prime minister.

Some in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, called for former prime minister Boris Johnson to return, while another in Derby said there should be a general election.

Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 44 days as prime minster on Thursday.

BBC News journalist Navtej Johal broke the news to one man in West Bridgford, in the Conservative seat of Rushcliffe.

"No, I didn't know that," he said. "Oh, it surprises me."

